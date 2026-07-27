WATCH: Newly released footage depicts the late Lindsey Graham reacting to Trump’s decision to attack Iran

The late Senator Lindsey Graham was seen in newly published documentary footage praising President Trump’s actions against Iran, quoting the president as saying it’s the best thing he’s ever done.

WATCH: Unreleased documentary footage captures Lindsey Graham reacting to the U.S. strikes on Iran.

"Look what we've done here. I almost cried… How long have we been pushing this?"

Per Graham, Trump called the operation the "best thing I have ever done," adding that he "loves… pic.twitter.com/M1SyYg9qcV

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 26, 2026