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WATCH: Newly released footage depicts the late Lindsey Graham reacting to Trump’s decision to attack Iran

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The late Senator Lindsey Graham was seen in newly published documentary footage praising President Trump’s actions against Iran, quoting the president as saying it’s the best thing he’s ever done.

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