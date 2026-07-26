WATCH: Pro-Israel Dutch politician expresses support for communities in Judea and Samaria July 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-israel-dutch-politician-expresses-support-for-communities-in-judea-and-samaria/ Email Print Leading Dutch politician Geert Wilders met with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, where he voiced his support for the growing communities in Judea and Samaria. Geert WildersJudea and SamariaNetherlandspro-IsraelYossi Dagan