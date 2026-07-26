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WATCH: Pro-Israel Dutch politician expresses support for communities in Judea and Samaria

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Leading Dutch politician Geert Wilders met with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, where he voiced his support for the growing communities in Judea and Samaria.



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