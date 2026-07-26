Israel fears outbreak of new intifada in Judea and Samaria

Israeli security officials warn of possible First Intifada-style violence in Judea and Samaria after deadly attack last week.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security officials are warning that a series of deadly attacks and large-scale confrontations in Judea and Samaria could develop into a broader Palestinian uprising resembling the First Intifada, according to a report published Sunday by Galei Tzahal, the IDF’s official radio station.

The assessment follows several days of Palestinian terror attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Security officials told Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh that the “fear barrier has broken” among Palestinians in the area.

The officials said they were seeing a growing willingness among Palestinian villagers to gather in large numbers and attack Jews passing by their communities.

The concern is not primarily centered on organized terrorist cells carrying out bombings of the kind associated with the Second Intifada. Instead, officials are examining the possibility of a widespread popular revolt resembling the First Intifada, with confrontations spreading from village to village.

Such a scenario could include mass violence, attempts to seize firearms from Israelis and attacks on nearby Jewish communities and agricultural farms, according to the report.

The warning remains a security assessment rather than a determination that a new intifada has already begun. Officials nevertheless reportedly believe the pattern seen during the past week has the potential to produce a much broader escalation.

The immediate backdrop to the warning was Friday’s deadly confrontation in the Palestinian village of Tell, southwest of Nablus, also known as Shechem.

Palestinian terrorists attacked the group, seized a rifle belonging to Benayahu Mellet, a member of the Havat Gilad civil security squad, and opened fire.

Mellet, 32, and Maj. Yuval Ezra, 27, an IDF officer who responded to the scene, were killed. Four Palestinian terrorists were also killed during the exchange of fire.

Two additional Israelis and four Palestinian terrorists were wounded.

The IDF later said it knew the identities of those involved in the shooting and was working to apprehend them. Israeli commandos arrested two wounded Palestinian terrorists during a raid on a hospital in Nablus.

Following the incident, the IDF sent five additional companies into Judea and Samaria, imposed restrictions around Tell and Nablus and canceled weekend leave for troops serving in the area.

The army said its forces were “preparing for extensive counterterrorism operational activity in the sector.”

Israeli forces questioned approximately 80 people in Tell and arrested 11 of them, according to the military. Dozens of additional Palestinians were detained in operations elsewhere in Judea and Samaria.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the operation was intended “to thwart terrorism, ensure the security of Israeli civilians and prevent further escalation.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “powerful action” following the killings.

After consulting with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Zamir and Shin Bet chief David Zini, Netanyahu announced plans to demolish the home of the Palestinian accused of carrying out the shooting and expand operations to confiscate illegal weapons in Palestinian villages.

The government also said it would revoke remaining Israeli work permits held by residents of villages considered centers of terrorist activity, accelerate the authorization of Jewish outposts and advance the establishment of additional communities.

The recent escalation began before Friday’s confrontation.

On Thursday, two Palestinian terrorists from Beit Furik stabbed and seriously wounded an Israeli man near an agricultural outpost close to Elon Moreh. The two suspected attackers were shot and killed by an armed Israeli civilian.

Later that day, a Palestinian from Tubas stabbed and lightly wounded an IDF paratrooper in northern Samaria before being shot dead.

The IDF subsequently began operations in Beit Furik and Tubas.