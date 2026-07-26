Guatemala becomes third nation to recognize Jerusalem’s City of David as part of humanity’s historic heritage

The Tower of David museum in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 4, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The plaque, written in both English and Spanish, honors the City of David as the birthplace of Jerusalem’s earliest communities.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Guatemala has formally recognized Jerusalem’s City of David and the archaeological treasures uncovered at the site as part of Israel’s national inheritance and humanity’s shared heritage, becoming the third country to commemorate the biblical landmark with an official plaque.

Signed by Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, the commemorative plaque was unveiled on his behalf by Guatemala’s ambassador to Israel, Ava Atzum Arévalo Triboullier de Moscoso, during a ceremony on Friday attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The Guatemalan ambassador described the archaeological treasures uncovered at the site as a gateway to an ancient civilization, saying their significance reaches far beyond Israel and speaks to a broader global heritage.

“There are few places in the world where history can be experienced as directly as in the City of David,” Triboullier de Moscoso said in a statement.

“What is revealed here is not the history of a single nation, but it is the earliest chapter of a city whose history has profoundly influenced the spiritual, historical, and cultural heritage of much of humanity, including Guatemala.”

“To honor the origins of Jerusalem is also to preserve an essential part of humanity’s historical heritage,” she continued.

“Guatemala, a nation that understands the value of memory, recognizes the profound significance that this history holds for humanity and the special place it occupies in the memory of our people.”

With the inauguration of the plaque, Guatemala became the third country to establish a commemorative marker at the City of David National Park, joining the United States and Argentina in recognizing the site’s historical and biblical significance.

The plaque, written in both English and Spanish, honors the City of David as the birthplace of Jerusalem’s earliest communities while drawing a connection between the site’s ancient legacy and the longstanding friendship between Guatemala and Israel.

“The City of David, site of Biblical Jerusalem, preserves the origins of a millennia-old history,” the inscription reads.

“From this place, where Jerusalem’s earliest communities were formed, the historic bond between Guatemala and Israel is evoked, forged upon respect, memory, and friendship between peoples.”

“Guatemala honors the cultural heritage and the continuity of a civilization through time,” it concludes. “An essential part of humanity’s historical heritage.”

During the inauguration ceremony, Saar praised Guatemala’s decision as an affirmation of historical truth and a rejection of efforts to challenge Jerusalem’s Jewish heritage.

“By recognizing the City of David, you are recognizing the historical truth. You are standing against campaigns of distortion and fabrication. You are affirming that facts still matter,” Israel’s top diplomat said during his speech.

David Be’eri, chairman of the City of David Foundation, also welcomed Guatemala’s recognition, describing the site as a place where Jerusalem’s ancient history continues to resonate with people and nations across the globe.

“Every day in the City of David, we continue unearthing a history and a heritage rich with significance for Israel and the Jewish people, and resonant with meaning for billions around the world,” he said in a statement.