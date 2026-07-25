WATCH: Israeli minister praises nation’s ability to rise from crises

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised the Israeli nation’s ability to grow and rise from crisis and tragedy, pointing to Israel’s flourishing economy despite more than three years of war.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: The Israeli economy doesn't just survive crises—it grows from them. There's something in the DNA of the Jewish people that turns crises into opportunities. pic.twitter.com/AsYp4aMAiX — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 25, 2026