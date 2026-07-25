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WATCH: Israeli minister praises nation’s ability to rise from crises

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Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised the Israeli nation’s ability to grow and rise from crisis and tragedy, pointing to Israel’s flourishing economy despite more than three years of war.

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