Herzog marks Majdal Shams attack, launches Druze plan

The scene after a Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer game in Majdal Shams killing ten Druze children. (Twitter Screenshot)

IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Ariella Mazor published a video on X commemorating the 12 victims of the Hezbollah rocket attack.

By JNS

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday marked two years since the Majdal Shams tragedy, in which 12 children were killed in a Hezbollah attack, and announced the launch of a national Druze leadership initiative.

Speaking alongside Druze community leaders led by Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, Herzog introduced the “Dorna” program, aimed at strengthening leadership within Israel’s Druze community and expanding its influence across multiple sectors.

אתמול, במלאת שנתיים לאסון במג׳דל שמס, בו איבדנו 12 ילדים במתקפה מרושעת של חזבאללה, התכנסנו במעמד מנהיגי הציבור הדרוזי, בראשות השיח׳ מואפק טריף, להשיק לראשונה את תכנית ״דורנא״ – תכנית לאומית למנהיגות ומנהיגים מהציבור הדרוזי בישראל. ; החברה הדרוזית היא חלק בלתי נפרד מהחברה הישראלית,… pic.twitter.com/p7GqFIBMVk — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 28, 2026

“The Druze community is an integral part of Israeli society, and its contribution to the resilience and future of the State of Israel is immense,” said Herzog.

He also thanked the initiative’s partners, including the Taib Foundation, Israel’s Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry, the Forum of Druze Local Authority Heads and the Ma’ase Center.

Separately, IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Ariella Mazor published a video on X commemorating the 12 victims, writing: “Today, we remember the 12 lives lost in Majdal Shams.”