Trump boosts post blasting Tucker Carlson for ‘Jew Derangement Syndrome’

The editorial said Carlson had embraced what it called an “eccentric, toxic agenda.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump shared a social media post criticizing media personality Tucker Carlson over what it described as his reported antisemitism, using the phrase “Jew derangement syndrome,” after Carlson announced he was leaving the Republican Party.

The post, written by American media personality Wayne Allyn Root, cited a New York Post editorial criticizing Carlson and argued that the former Fox News host had “caught a case of ‘Jew Derangement Syndrome.'”

Root wrote that it “led him down a dark, destructive path. A conservative patriot hero who destroyed his life and committed career suicide. Never seen this before. Tragic.”

Root’s post followed Carlson’s announcement that he was leaving the Republican Party.

The New York Post editorial also sharply criticized Carlson’s departure, stating that the “only sensible response is, ‘Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.'”

The editorial said Carlson had embraced what it called an “eccentric, toxic agenda,” describing him as “mysteriously pro-Vladimir Putin,” “obsessively anti-Israel,” and “weirdly ashamed of America.”

It also argued that Republicans should welcome Carlson’s decision to leave the party.

Carlson, a former Fox News host, has been a vocal critic of Israel. Alongside Candace Owens, he has frequently criticized the country and has often made statements conveying the view that Israel exerts shadow control over the United States.

Critics of Carlson have argued that he has helped mainstream and amplify antisemitic rhetoric by giving a platform to white supremacists, invoking coded references to shadowy elites and promoting conspiracy theories alleging that Israel manipulates U.S. foreign policy and controls American politicians.

The exchange drew further attention to Carlson’s break with the Republican Party as debate continued over his positions on Israel, U.S. foreign policy and antisemitism, following the criticism amplified by Trump on social media.