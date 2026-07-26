Israeli cabinet approves international stabilization force’s entry into Gaza

President Donald Trump stands with other World leaders before a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Each deployment of International Stabilization Force personnel into Gaza will require the approval of the prime minister, defense minister, and foreign minister.

<em>By Vered Weiss, World Israel News</em>

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the entry of the International Stabilization Force into the Gaza Strip on Sunday, authorizing the deployment under conditions that require continued Israeli oversight and coordination with the Israel Defense Forces.

According to a senior Israeli official, the decision to grant preliminary approval for the force’s deployment is part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, which led to the release of all the hostages.

Israeli officials emphasized that the IDF will continue to hold the Yellow Line and that no withdrawal will take place until Hamas has been disarmed and the Gaza Strip has been fully demilitarized.

The Cabinet also approved granting the International Stabilization Force immunity under Israel’s Immunities of International Organizations Law. The force will operate in full coordination with the IDF in areas beyond the Yellow Line and in locations that are not under Israeli military control.

Under the decision, each deployment of International Stabilization Force personnel into Gaza will require the approval of the prime minister, defense minister, and foreign minister.

Israel will also determine which countries may contribute troops. At this stage, the force is expected to include about 200 representatives from friendly nations, including Uganda and Morocco.

The proposal prompted differing views within the Cabinet.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar backed the plan, describing it as “an international plan.”

“It may be that we will not succeed, but we should not be the ones who destroy it,” Sa’ar said during the Cabinet meeting.

Minister Ze’ev Elkin said the move was consistent with an earlier government decision that international forces would be brought into Gaza following the release of the hostages.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir cast the lone vote against the measure. He argued that Hamas had failed to fulfill its commitments to demilitarize the Gaza Strip and surrender its weapons.

“Therefore, we are not obligated to it either,” Ben-Gvir said.

He added that he had opposed the 20-point plan from the outset and maintained that “the solution in Gaza is to encourage emigration.”

Minister Orit Strock said “the only good thing here is the international consensus,” but argued that the other side had failed to uphold its commitments.

“If the new Gaza is established, it will be remembered with disgrace,” she said.