Ben-Gvir calls to renew targeted killings

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks during a ceremony at the National Police Academy in Beit Shemesh, September 15, 2025. (Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the IDF is already operating forcefully on the ground.

By JFeed

During the Israeli weekly Cabinet meeting held today, against the backdrop of recent security events in Judea and Samaria, several ministers called for escalating the fight against terrorism, revising open-fire regulations, and expanding military operations in the area.

At the opening of the meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had instructed security forces to enter villages, conduct sweeps, locate weapons, and arrest suspects.

According to him, operations are ongoing at this hour, and Israel is prepared “to act more broadly against terror nests.”

Ben Gvir: “return to targeted killings”

Sources revealed to JFeed that during the discussion, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch called for changing the open-fire orders.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir demanded a “return to targeted killings, changing open-fire orders, and allowing IDF soldiers to open fire in such incidents.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz responded that the IDF is already operating forcefully on the ground:

“We have conducted operations in the refugee camps, and we will likely need to do more. The IDF is operating on the ground, scouring the area, carrying out arrests, and acting with determination.”

During the discussion, Brigadier General Bar Sheshet noted that in incidents where terrorists and civilians are intermingled, “soldiers do not always know who is a terrorist and who is a civilian.”

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat stated, “It is possible to distinguish. First, you shoot in the air, then at the legs”.

Israeli Minister Ze’ev Elkin added that “there must be a severe response”; Israeli Deputy Minister Almog Cohen argued that “a disproportionate response is required”; and Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said that “the Head of Central Command must change the open-fire regulations.”

Ben Gvir added during the debate: “Just the day before yesterday, they again asked the court to dismiss me because I said that it is better for a thousand terrorists to die than for a single hair to fall from the head of a Border Police officer. That should also be the IDF’s policy.”