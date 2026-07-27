Israel’s security agency warns Iran could target Israeli elections and candidates

Scene from a polling station in Kiryat Arba as Israelis go to vote in the general elections, November 1, 2022. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Although he did not cite specific strategies used by saboteurs, those present said the Shin Bet chief looked “very disturbed” by the threat.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Shin Bet (Israel’s security agency) director David Zini cautioned during a meeting that Iran and other countries are attempting to meddle in and undermine the vote, Channel 13 reported on Monday.

Although he did not cite specific strategies used by saboteurs, those present said the Shin Bet chief looked “very disturbed” by the threat.

Kan news also said that officials expressed concern that Iran might plan actual attacks against candidates.

At a classified meeting of the Knesset Subcommittee for Intelligence and Secret Services, committee chairman Boaz Bismuth reportedly said the election season “will be a central target for enemies of Israel, and there is a substantial fear that elected officials and candidates will be physically harmed.”

“Iran understands it can’t defeat us on the battlefield, so they will try to harm us from within, to foment civil war, to deepen the rift in Israeli society and to turn the election into another front,” Bismuth, a Likud lawmaker, is said to have added.

Israel is set to hold national elections on October 27. Zini said the effort is at the top of the agency’s agenda and the second “most concerning” after the threat of major terror attacks, according to the Channel 13 report.

Additionally, the Jerusalem Post, citing senior Israeli security officials, reported that Turkey is planning to interfere with Israeli elections through social media.

According to the officials, the activity is intended to influence Israeli public opinion, disrupt the election campaign and deepen divisions between different groups within Israeli society.

The officials did not provide details about the social media accounts, platforms or organizations involved. They also did not say whether the operation was being directed by the Turkish government.