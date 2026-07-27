WATCH: Iranian drone strikes tanker in the Strait of Hormuz July 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-drone-strikes-tanker-in-the-strait-of-hormuz/ Email Print Incredible footage shows an Iranian suicide drone homing in on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as the crew ducks for cover moments before it strikes the ship.האיראנים ממשיכים להשתולל. כטב"ם איראני פוגע הבוקר בספינת סוחר במיצרי הורמוז. מה קורה כאן? איפה "המערב"? טראמפ כבר התעורר? pic.twitter.com/0iEiwBLPNh— מה חדש. What's new❓ (@Gloz111) July 27, 2026 Iranian droneStrait of Hormuztankers