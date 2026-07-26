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WATCH: Tucker Carlson peddles anti-Israel lies, calls for Nuremberg trials for ‘treasonous’ US officials

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Tucker Carlson absurdly claimed that America has lost its sovereignty to Israel, which he alleges controls every aspect of U.S. policy, while calling for “treasonous” U.S. officials to face Nuremberg-style trials.

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