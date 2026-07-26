WATCH: Tucker Carlson peddles anti-Israel lies, calls for Nuremberg trials for ‘treasonous’ US officials

Tucker Carlson absurdly claimed that America has lost its sovereignty to Israel, which he alleges controls every aspect of U.S. policy, while calling for “treasonous” U.S. officials to face Nuremberg-style trials.

Tucker Carlson calls the merger of US and Israeli intelligence the definition of treason — and says it warrants Nuremberg-style trials. (via @ReadeAlexandra) pic.twitter.com/D0TT7dYpa8 — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) July 23, 2026