Israel deepens regional security ties as it weighs strikes on Iran

L-R: Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog, Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama, Bahrain, Dec. 4, 2022. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

Herzog commended the Bahraini monarch for his leadership and expressed appreciation for his contribution to promoting peace and regional stability.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel has intensified security coordination with several Middle Eastern countries as officials prepare for the possibility of expanded U.S. military action against Iran that could trigger a wider regional conflict, Kan News reported Sunday.

Israeli security officials have been holding a series of discussions with their counterparts across the region to strengthen security cooperation while remaining in close coordination with Washington.

As part of those preparations, the United States has positioned additional infrastructure and capabilities in the Middle East for use by regional partners, including Israel, to address threats posed by Iran.

An Israeli official said cooperation established during Operation Rising Lion has continued to expand.

“During Operation Rising Lion, Israel maintained contact with countries in the region—countries that understood the threat posed by the Iranian regime. The dialogue with those countries is continuing and growing stronger.”

Kan News also reported that Israeli officials are interested in resuming military operations against Iran.

While potential strikes on nuclear facilities remain under consideration, Israel is also examining possible attacks on energy infrastructure and oil refineries as part of an effort to pressure Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.

Separately, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke Sunday with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

According to a statement from Herzog’s office, the leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in advancing regional security, stability, and prosperity.

The conversation also focused on recent developments in the region and the value of continued cooperation and dialogue among Middle Eastern countries.

Herzog commended the Bahraini monarch for his leadership and vision and expressed appreciation for his contribution to promoting peace and regional stability.

The regional diplomatic outreach comes as Israel continues consultations with neighboring states while evaluating military options related to Iran.

Kan News reported that the United States has expanded support infrastructure in the region as Israel considers potential strikes targeting not only Iran’s nuclear program but also its energy infrastructure in an effort to increase pressure on the Iranian government.