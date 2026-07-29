US, Israel see ‘eye to eye’ on Iran, says Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the White House, July 28, 2026. (Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO)

Netanyahu says US-Israel alliance is a ‘wall of granite’ after Trump meeting.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the US remained fully aligned on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons following a closed-door White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity after Tuesday’s meeting, Netanyahu described the talks as “one of the best meetings that we’ve had” and rejected reports of growing divisions between the two leaders over Iran.

Netanyahu characterized the US-Israel alliance as a “wall of granite,” adding: “We have a common commitment.”

Both leaders agree that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, Netanyahu said, asserting that their shared objective would be achieved “either through diplomatic means or other means.”

The prime minister said a nuclear-armed Iran would threaten Israel, the US and global security. His remarks followed weeks of reports that Trump and Netanyahu differed over whether to resume large-scale attacks against Iran or provide more time for negotiations with Tehran.

The White House meeting lasted nearly 90 minutes and included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the meeting as “positive and productive,” but the administration did not release a detailed account of the discussions.

Trump offered little additional information in a Truth Social post after the meeting.

“Had a very good meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed,” he wrote alongside photographs of the two delegations in the Oval Office.

An Israeli official traveling with Netanyahu said the leaders discussed several regional fronts, with Iran at the center of the conversation. The official said Trump and Netanyahu reaffirmed their determination to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons and also discussed the broader US-Israel partnership and diplomatic opportunities in the Middle East.

Netanyahu separately described the meeting as involving full cooperation, mutual support and coordination over issues affecting Israel’s security and future.

The positive assessments followed a moment of apparent friction shortly before the meeting, when Trump publicly objected to reports that Netanyahu planned to present him with intelligence concerning activity at Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified underground Iranian site suspected of being connected to Tehran’s nuclear program.

“I don’t need Bibi to tell me that,” Trump told Fox News.

Trump said US intelligence already knew what was happening at the site and suggested Netanyahu wanted to ensure Washington remained engaged in the conflict.

Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate head, Tzipi Hotovely, later said Pickaxe Mountain was not discussed during the meeting. She rejected reports that Netanyahu had traveled to Washington to pressure Trump into ordering new strikes.

“We do not tell the president of the United States what to do,” Hotovely said.

She said Netanyahu’s purpose was to deepen coordination and present Israel’s assessment of the Iranian threat, while leaving decisions over US military action to Trump.

The disagreement over Pickaxe Mountain came as Trump balanced threats of renewed attacks with public statements suggesting that negotiations with Iran were making progress.

“We have had some very good talks,” Trump said before meeting Netanyahu.

Trump nevertheless warned that the US could attack Pickaxe Mountain and other Iranian targets if Tehran refused to reach an agreement. He said Iran must comply with its commitments and abandon any effort to restore its nuclear weapons capabilities.