Pro-regime Iranian outlet calls to assassinate Melania Trump

Regime-aligned Iranian media outlet publishes video calling for the murder of first lady Melania Trump and the president’s son, Barron.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

An Iranian media outlet controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has published a video calling for attacks against US first lady Melania Trump and ending with a direct threat against her 20-year-old son, Barron Trump.

The video, titled “Where to Kill Melania?!,” was posted by the Tasnim News Agency on its official Telegram channel Tuesday amid continued military and diplomatic tensions between Washington and Tehran.

It opens with a blood-streaked depiction of the first lady and urges what it calls “global freedom fighters” to target her.

The largely AI-generated presentation uses publicly available photographs and footage to describe Melania Trump’s movements, security arrangements and visits to luxury stores in New York City. It claims the information was assembled from “anonymous security networks and satellite images,” although news reports reviewing the video said much of the material could be found through public sources.

The video portrays the first lady’s interest in clothing as her “biggest weakness” and identifies stores and people associated with her fashion purchases.

It then proposes several possible attack schemes, including poisoning and bribing people with potential access to the first lady. The operational claims contained in the video have not been independently verified.

The recording concludes with the warning: “This is just the beginning! Barron Trump, wait for us!”

Neither the White House, the first lady’s office nor the US Secret Service immediately issued a public response. Melania and Barron Trump both receive continuous Secret Service protection, while the agency also guards the White House, Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and other properties used by the president and his family.

Although Tasnim presents itself as a news organization, the US government has formally identified it as an outlet controlled by the Revolutionary Guard.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Tasnim in 2023, saying it was founded by two IRGC commanders who continued to direct the organization on the Revolutionary Guard’s behalf. Treasury also accused the outlet of assisting Iranian security agencies in identifying protesters during demonstrations against the regime.

The publication of the video therefore raised concerns that the threat represented more than an isolated social-media post, although it remained unclear whether senior members of Iran’s government had directly approved its production.

The video followed the appearance of threatening billboards targeting the Trump family in Tehran.

One display reportedly showed Melania, Barron and President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka with the word “KILLED” placed over their images.

“Hey, terrorist! Get ready to die,” the billboard declared.

Another display featured Trump, his wife and his children above American-flag-draped coffins under the slogan “blood for blood.”

The propaganda campaign comes as Trump faces longstanding threats from Iran and as the US government continues to prosecute alleged Iranian plots targeting American officials and opponents of the Tehran regime.

In November 2024, the Justice Department charged alleged IRGC asset Farhad Shakeri with participating in an Iranian-directed murder-for-hire network. According to federal prosecutors, the Revolutionary Guard instructed Shakeri to develop a plan to assassinate Trump before that year’s presidential election.

Shakeri, who was believed to be living in Iran, was also accused of arranging surveillance and assassination operations against Iranian dissidents, American Jews and Israeli citizens. The allegations against him have not been resolved in court.

The Justice Department said at the time that Iran had sought attacks, kidnappings and killings in the US and abroad to silence critics and retaliate for the January 2020 US airstrike that killed Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Trump has repeatedly warned that an Iranian attack against him would lead to overwhelming US retaliation.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time,” Trump recently told the New York Post.

“The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” he added.

The threatening video was released shortly after Trump posted a series of AI-generated images ridiculing Iran and as his administration considered whether to continue negotiations with Tehran or resume military action.

Trump said Monday that the two countries were conducting “very friendly negotiations,” but warned that the US could quickly return to bombing Iran if no agreement was reached.