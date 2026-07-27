Israel advances $3 million ‘Hydrogen Valley’ plan for clean energy

Under the terms of the tender, the ministry will allocate up to NIS 5 million,($1.6 million) or as much as 50% of construction costs, toward building a hydrogen refueling station in one of the communities of the eastern Negev.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced a NIS 10 million ($3.3 million) government tender to develop hydrogen infrastructure and advance plans for a “Hydrogen Valley” in the eastern Negev, a regional hub designed to test and expand hydrogen-based energy technologies.

The tender, published by the ministry’s Fuel and Gas Administration, will support the construction of hydrogen refueling stations and subsidize the purchase of hydrogen-powered trucks.

The ministry described the initiative as the first phase of a broader plan to expand Israel’s hydrogen energy sector.

“The call for proposals constitutes another significant step in promoting the hydrogen economy in Israel and in making the vision of a hydrogen and innovation valley in the Eastern Negev a reality,” said Batsheva Abuhatsira, director of the ministry’s Fuel and Gas Administration.

Under the terms of the tender, the ministry will allocate up to NIS 5 million,($1.6 million) or as much as 50% of construction costs, toward building a hydrogen refueling station in one of the communities of the eastern Negev.

The project is being carried out under a December 2025 initiative to encourage demographic growth and sustainable economic development in the region.

An additional NIS 5 million ($1.6 million) will subsidize the purchase of hydrogen-powered trucks, with eligible buyers receiving grants of up to NIS 700,000 per truck, or up to half the vehicle’s purchase price.

The ministry said the refueling stations funded through the tender would provide an initial demand base for hydrogen fuel, helping create the conditions needed to expand Israel’s hydrogen supply chain.

Officials described the eventual Hydrogen Valley as a platform to test and demonstrate hydrogen technologies, from production and storage to transportation and industrial use, while fostering international partnerships and regional cooperation on energy innovation.

“Hydrogen Valley” refers to a regional ecosystem in which hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and use are developed together.

The initiative aims to create a demonstration site for advancing hydrogen technologies and supporting the growth of the sector.

According to Abuhatsira, the funding aims to build early momentum for the sector.

“The support for the establishment of the hydrogen refueling station and the purchase of hydrogen-powered trucks is intended to generate initial demand for infrastructure, strengthen its economic feasibility, and accelerate the development of the hydrogen value chain in Israel,” she said.

“The Fuel and Gas Administration is working to promote infrastructure and advanced fuels, with the aim of diversifying energy sources, reducing emissions, encouraging innovation, and strengthening economic growth, while positioning Israel at the forefront of global development in the field of hydrogen,” Abuhatsira added.