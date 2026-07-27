Amid bombing pause, Trump taunts Iran via AI-generated threats

A post by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social website (Screenshot)

Several AI-generated images featured symbolic threats against Iran and references to American military power.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump shared a series of artificial intelligence-generated images on social media that appeared to threaten Iran with additional military action, despite the current pause in the U.S. bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The images, which were posted to Trump’s Truth Social platform, featured dramatic, action movie-style artwork depicting the United States striking Iranian targets.

The posts came amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran following nearly two weeks of U.S. airstrikes and subsequent Iranian retaliation against American military assets across the Middle East.

Several of the AI-generated images included captions suggesting future military operations against Iran.

One of the most prominent images bore the large title “Guardians of the World.” It depicted Trump looming in the background as three American fighter jets flew overhead through a sky filled with explosions. Below, an apparent oil refinery engulfed in flames sat beside an Iranian flag, implying that the facility had been destroyed in an American airstrike.

Another image showed Trump standing atop what appeared to be an Iranian flag, while holding a large American flag aboard an oil tanker.

“It’s our oil tanker now!” the image read.

Another post featured American warplanes bombing Iran’s Kharg Island — home to the country’s most important oil export terminal.

“STRIKE ON KHARG,” read the image.

Kharg Island is widely regarded as the backbone of Iran’s oil export industry, handling the overwhelming majority of the country’s crude oil shipments.

Several of the AI-generated graphics also included the slogan “Trump 2028″—an apparent reference to the possibility of Trump seeking a third presidential term.

Although Trump has repeatedly joked about serving a third term and has occasionally referenced the idea in speeches and interviews, he has never formally proposed amending the Constitution or outlined a legal pathway for doing so.