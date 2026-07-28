Trump, Netanyahu project unity on Iran after White House meeting

Netanyahu described the talks as one of the most productive he has held with an American president.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerged from an 80-minute White House meeting Tuesday expressing strong agreement on Iran, as both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon while the administration weighs its next move.

Netanyahu described the talks as one of the most productive he has held with an American president.

“I have just concluded an excellent meeting with President Trump,” Netanyahu said. “It was a conversation marked by full partnership, mutual support, and a shared understanding of our common goal: ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. It was one of the best conversations I have ever had with a president of the United States.”

According to Israeli officials, Iran dominated the discussions, which took place as Trump considers whether to continue diplomatic efforts or authorize additional military action.

A senior Israeli official said Netanyahu presented Israel’s assessment that Iran has rebuilt elements of its nuclear infrastructure and other strategic capabilities, arguing that further strikes may be required.

“We are at a critical juncture,” the official said. “President Trump will make a decision soon about the path forward. We are not pressuring him, but neither are we burying our heads in the sand. Netanyahu presented him with Israel’s perspective.”

Israeli officials characterized the meeting as “very good” and “highly positive,” saying the two leaders also reviewed developments across the Middle East and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

Unlike previous meetings between Trump and Netanyahu, the discussions were conducted entirely in an expanded format, without a private one-on-one session or a joint press conference afterward.

The American delegation included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Netanyahu was accompanied by National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, Chief of Staff Ido Norden, Military Secretary Guy Markizano, senior adviser Caroline Glick and diplomatic adviser Ophir Falk.

A White House spokeswoman described the meeting as “positive and productive.” An Israeli official in Washington also said Trump did not ask Israel to withdraw from its security zones in Gaza, Lebanon or Syria during the talks.