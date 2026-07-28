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WATCH: ‘Going to take Iran forever to rebuild its infrastructure,’ claims Trump

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President Trump stated that he could annihilate Iran’s bridges, power plants, and other critical infrastructure in under 24 hours, while maintaining that he’s holding off out of concern for civilians.

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