WATCH: ‘Going to take Iran forever to rebuild its infrastructure,’ claims Trump

President Trump stated that he could annihilate Iran’s bridges, power plants, and other critical infrastructure in under 24 hours, while maintaining that he’s holding off out of concern for civilians.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Already, it'll take them many years to ever rebuild, and if I go back and finish up the job as some people would like with the bridges… it takes them ten years to build a bridge… I think we have a very strong position right now. They know I'm going to do… pic.twitter.com/TFOt3NbQRZ

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 28, 2026