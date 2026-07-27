US extends Judea and Samaria travel restrictions as Israel warns of wider unrest

Construction site in a new residential neighborhood in Kfar Adumim, a mixed religious-secular Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90)

The U.S. Department of State also maintains a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Judea and Samaria.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United States has extended travel restrictions for U.S. government personnel and their families in Judea and Samaria as Israeli security officials warn that escalating violence could develop into a broader Palestinian uprising resembling the First Intifada.

The U.S. Embassy announced that, because of heightened security concerns and increased regional instability, all personal travel by U.S. government employees and their family members into Judea and Samaria remains temporarily restricted through Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of State also continues to maintain a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Judea and Samaria because of the potential for civil unrest, violence and armed conflict.

The State Department is also advising private American citizens to avoid travel to Judea and Samaria and urged all U.S. citizens to exercise extreme caution.

The advisory warns travelers to be prepared for spontaneous security incidents, roadblocks and possible disruptions to local transportation.

The updated guidance comes as violence has intensified in Judea and Samaria following a gunfight between Palestinians and Israelis on Friday that killed two IDF soldiers.

Israeli security officials are increasingly concerned that a series of deadly attacks and large-scale confrontations could evolve into a widespread popular uprising, according to a report published Sunday by Galei Tzahal, the IDF’s official radio station.

The assessment follows several days of Palestinian terror attacks targeting Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Security officials told Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh that the “fear barrier has broken” among Palestinians in the area.

According to the report, officials are observing a growing willingness among Palestinian villagers to gather in large numbers and attack Jews traveling near their communities.

The report said the primary concern is not organized terrorist cells carrying out bombings similar to those seen during the Second Intifada.

Instead, security officials are focused on the possibility of a mass uprising resembling the First Intifada, with confrontations spreading from village to village.

Such a scenario could involve large-scale violence, attempts to seize firearms from Israelis and attacks on nearby Jewish communities and agricultural farms, according to Galei Tzahal.