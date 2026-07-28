WATCH: Israeli unknowingly donates kidney to brother of man who saved his life in terror attack July 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-unknowingly-donates-kidney-to-brother-of-man-who-saved-his-life-in-terror-attack/ Email Print In an extraordinary twist of fate, Yonatan Rom discovered that the man receiving his altruistically donated kidney was the brother of the very person who saved his life in a 2002 terrorist attack 24 years earlier. Israeli medical technologykidney transplantTerror Attack