WATCH: IDF eliminates senior PIJ terrorist responsible for abducting Israelis during Oct. 7 massacre July 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-senior-pij-terrorist-responsible-for-abducting-israelis-during-oct-7-massacre/ Email Print In a strike in southern Gaza, the IDF eliminated Muhammad Khalil Muhammad Aslam, a Nukhba platoon commander who led a terrorist squad responsible for abducting Israeli civilians during the October 7 massacre.צה"ל חיסל מפקד מחלקת נוח'בה שפיקד על חוליית מחבלים שלקחה חלק בחטיפת אזרחים ישראלים ב-7 באוקטוברצה"ל תקף במרחב חאן יונס אתמול, וחיסל את המחבל מחמד חליל מחמד אסלם, מפקד מחלקת נוח'בה בארגון הטרור גא"פ.במהלך טבח ה-7 באוקטובר, אסלם פיקד על חוליית מחבלים שלקחה חלק בחטיפת אזרחים… pic.twitter.com/bWEY9BCKo5— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 28, 2026 GazaHamashostagesIDF