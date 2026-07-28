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WATCH: IDF eliminates senior PIJ terrorist responsible for abducting Israelis during Oct. 7 massacre

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In a strike in southern Gaza, the IDF eliminated Muhammad Khalil Muhammad Aslam, a Nukhba platoon commander who led a terrorist squad responsible for abducting Israeli civilians during the October 7 massacre.

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