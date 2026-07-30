Netanyahu: Jews and Evangelicals face a common battle

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Evangelical Christian leaders in Washington on Wednesday, urging them to “stand up and fight” against rising antisemitism while thanking them for their unwavering support of Israel.

Declaring that Jews and Evangelicals are fighting the same battle, Netanyahu warned that both communities are under attack from those seeking to undermine their shared Judeo-Christian values. He also praised Evangelicals for standing with Israel in its struggle against the Iranian axis of evil.

“Stand up. Stand up and don’t cower,” Netanyahu told the gathering. “Fight, fight, fight,” he said, calling on Evangelicals to confront those targeting Israel and the Judeo-Christian world.