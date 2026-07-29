Israel: The world’s heroic scapegoat

Any stalemate that ensues between the US and Iran will inevitably be falsely blamed on Israel, especially if there is a failure in any US “peace deal” with Iran.

By Nils A. Haug, Gatestone Institute

Why is Israel never allowed to convincingly win wars waged against it? Why is it that Israel should bleed in self-defense while aggressors can walk away claiming victory?

Why is it that Israel is frequently used by Western nations as a mere tool for their geopolitical ambitions? And why is it that Israel is blamed when plans set in motion by allies go awry?

The answer, of course, is that Israel is a convenient scapegoat—one that is in no position to complain or to sever ties with those claimed allies who constantly abandon it in pursuit of their own ambitions.

Israel is obviously seen by major Western powers as a rather insignificant nation, one that can be bullied and manipulated into compliance.

Israel is indeed small in land area, population, and economic power. It does not have natural resources, except for some gas.

In the scheme of things, it is not viewed as a major player in world events or as having much political influence.

For the sake of its future, it is seen as desperate to make allies and friends in an alien world—one that largely despises it for succeeding. Israel is thus a nation in a world hostile to its existence and to Jews in general.

Israel is continually falsely accused—often by countries committing enormous war crimes—of being a “settler-colonialist” nation, of practicing apartheid, and of genocide against Palestinians.

It is excoriated in the United Nations, in European parliaments, by the international media, and by so-called human rights groups.

None of the allegations against it are true. They cannot even be substantiated with facts or evidence.

Not that this matters much to those determined to express their Jew-hate, even if under the guise of “social justice” or other fatuous constructs.

History provides the context for this unfair perception.

In 1948, as a start-up nation-state in a largely desert region, with no known oil or gas reserves, low on money and military power, and with few nations keen to see the Jewish people re-established in their ancestral homeland, Israel did not have much to bargain with.

Yet, despite all odds—political, military, and economic—and with a few people, the tiny state survived, albeit facing countless moments of critical danger.

It was betrayed even before the start by Britain, which, at the 1921 Cairo Conference, divided the territory of the Mandate for Palestine in two: 22% for the Jews and 78% for the Hashemite kingdom of King Abdullah (now Jordan).

Shortly thereafter, and despite provisions of the Mandate for Palestine, the British sharply restricted Jewish immigration to the remaining territory before, during, and even after the horrific events of the Nazi era, thereby denying them freedom and safety in their own land.

When Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser ordered the nationalization of the Suez Canal in 1956, Britain and France persuaded Israel to attack Egypt in order to open the restricted canal, the Straits of Tiran and the Gulf of Aqaba.

Israel successfully carried out its operation and, in five days, occupied the Sinai Peninsula.

Under pressure, however, from the US and USSR, the British, without notifying Israel, declared a cease-fire just as Israel and allied forces were on their way to achieve total control of all the Suez Canal and Sinai regions.

Israel had to withdraw without meeting all its objectives—solely due to political pressures outside its control. Nasser’s Egypt therefore emerged victorious.

This was the last time Israel joined Western powers in battle until 70 years later, when Israel partnered with the US in the still-unfinished Iran campaign.

Upon suspension of the hostilities with Iran, Israel immediately became the target of the blame, falsely accused of “dragging” the US into a war with Iran.

Vice-President JD Vance has been quick to criticize Israel repeatedly, notwithstanding its crucial involvement in the successes of the operation.

According to Jonathan Tobin:

“[Vance] warned them that they had no recourse but to accept whatever Trump did because ‘Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world’s superpower.'”

It is a blessing that we have all had a chance to see who he is now, along with his disastrous Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, rather than just before a possible run for president in 2028.

Trump seems desperate to present a successfully concluded diplomatic agreement to the world and display his mastery of the “art of the deal”—in reality, as the Iranian regime never complies with agreements, any deal with the current leaders of the Islamic Republic (the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) will be a very bad deal for the US, Israel, and the region.

Perhaps he hopes for that elusive Nobel Peace Prize to which he believes he is entitled—or perhaps he is genuinely trying to work out his next moves so that Iran, as he repeats, “cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Now that Iran’s negotiators seem to believe they hold the upper hand, given their attempts to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, it has become clear that Iran intends to cause as much chaos as possible.

While Israel was not officially consulted over the negotiations and terms of the non-binding MOU, the United States, through the superb diplomacy of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, quietly concluded an exceptional, binding framework deal between Israel and Lebanon, with the goal of restoring the sovereignty of Lebanon under its government by ridding the country of Iran’s most powerful terrorist proxy, Hezbollah.

Israel is a sovereign nation, entitled to defend its borders and people without permission from anyone.

Any stalemate that ensues between the US and Iran will nevertheless likely be falsely blamed on Israel, especially if there is a failure in any US “peace deal” with Iran.

The question of what may happen to Israel in the future does not seem to be of major concern to anyone else. After all, Jews have always had to fight their own battles.

This is their destiny, for the people of Israel are to be “a people dwelling alone, not reckoned among the nations” (Numbers 23:9).

Yesterday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC. It will be interesting to see what these two undaunted leaders are cooking up.

In its short history, Israel has shown itself to be beyond heroic in defending civilization and the West. Netanyahu has duly earned the title “the Churchill of the Middle East.”

Israel’s cowardly detractors, some of whom refused even to let the US use their airbases for strikes against Iran, whose ballistic missiles threaten them, should take the back seat they deserve and pipe down. It is time for the disparagement to stop.