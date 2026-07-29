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WATCH: Netanyahu confirms he will visit New York in defiance of Mamdani, speak at UN

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Sean Hannity of his relationship with former Senator Lindsey Graham, joint efforts with President Trump against Iran, and his intention to visit New York despite Mayor Mamdani’s arrest threat.



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