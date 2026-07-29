China shipping hundreds of missiles to Iran – report

Iran reportedly set to receive hundreds of Chinese shoulder-fired air-defense systems amid simmering tensions with the US.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran is expected to begin receiving hundreds of Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defense systems within weeks as Tehran moves to rebuild defenses damaged during months of fighting with Israel and the US, according to a report published Wednesday.

Three sources familiar with the agreement told Reuters that Iran signed a contract for between 300 and 400 man-portable air-defense systems, commonly known as MANPADS. The order reportedly includes Chinese QW-12 and FN-16 missiles and is valued at between $60 million and $70 million.

The first shipment is expected to arrive within weeks, although the sources cautioned that the schedule, quantity and other details could still change.

The agreement was reportedly signed through Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company said to be serving as an intermediary between Iran and the Chinese supplier.

China denied the report. The Chinese Foreign Ministry described it as “completely groundless” and said Beijing had worked to promote peace and end the conflict.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment, while the parent company of the alleged intermediary did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the reported delivery plan, the systems would initially be flown from Urumqi in western China before traveling through Pakistan to Iran. The sources did not say whether the final portion of the journey would be made by air or over land.

Pakistan’s military denied that it would take part in any transfer, calling the claims “absolutely concocted and false.”

The reported purchase would represent one of Iran’s largest known attempts to strengthen its short-range air defenses since the beginning of the current war. Israeli and US strikes have repeatedly targeted Iranian missile launchers, drone facilities, radar systems and air-defense sites, exposing Tehran’s difficulty protecting fixed military installations and strategic infrastructure.

Unlike larger surface-to-air missile batteries, MANPADS can be operated by small teams and moved rapidly between locations. Their portability makes them harder to locate and destroy before they are used.

The QW-12 and FN-16 are infrared-guided missiles intended primarily for use against helicopters, drones and aircraft flying at relatively low altitudes. The systems could be distributed around military bases, missile facilities, power installations and other sensitive locations.

They would not, however, provide Iran with a comprehensive defense against high-altitude aircraft or long-range precision weapons. Instead, they could add another layer of risk for aircraft, helicopters and drones operating closer to Iranian territory and complicate efforts to strike targets at low altitude.

Western and regional security officials have also reported Iranian interest in more advanced Chinese systems, including the QW-18 and QW-19. A European security source told Reuters that several possible contracts involving QW-series weapons had been under discussion.

Tehran has reportedly examined overland routes for importing Chinese military equipment and dual-use components more discreetly and reducing the danger that shipments could be intercepted or disrupted.

Reports that China was preparing to transfer portable air-defense systems to Iran first emerged in April, when US intelligence assessments indicated that Beijing could route the weapons through third countries to conceal their origin.

President Donald Trump warned China at the time that “if China does that, China can have big problems,” but did not specify what action Washington would take.

Trump later said Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured him Beijing was not providing weapons to Iran.

The reported deal follows indications that Chinese-made portable missiles may already have been used during the war. NBC News reported in May that a missile believed to have downed a US F-15 over southwestern Iran was likely manufactured in China, although the circumstances remained under investigation.

Iran has also pursued shoulder-fired systems from Russia. A separate agreement reported earlier this year called for Tehran to receive 500 Russian Verba launchers and 2,500 missiles between 2027 and 2029.

The Chinese systems could therefore provide Iran with a more immediate reinforcement while it waits for larger future deliveries.

China was a major weapons supplier to Iran during the 1980s, but large-scale transfers declined during the following decade under international pressure. More recently, US officials have accused Chinese companies of supplying Iran with missile components and dual-use materials, while Beijing has generally denied providing complete weapons systems.

Iran has simultaneously sought more powerful Chinese weapons. It was reported earlier this year to be negotiating for CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, along with anti-ballistic and anti-satellite systems. It remains unclear whether the anti-ship missile agreement was completed.

The latest reported purchase comes as Iran attempts to restore military capabilities damaged by Israeli and US strikes while maintaining its missile and drone attacks on regional targets.

Washington recently paused a new round of attacks, but Trump has said military operations could resume if negotiations fail. The possible arrival of hundreds of portable air-defense systems could make future low-altitude missions over Iran more dangerous without eliminating the broader weaknesses in Tehran’s air-defense network.