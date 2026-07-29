WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters breach hotel where Netanyahu was dining July 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-breach-netanyahus-hotel-in-washington-dc/ Email Print Several anti-Israel activists breached and protested inside Washington’s Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown after learning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was dining there.“Bibi, Bibi, you can’t hide! You’re committing genocide!” demonstrators chanted as they stormed the Washington, DC hotel where Netanyahu was having dinner.pic.twitter.com/XOQjtwwqvW— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 29, 2026 🇮🇱 ⚠️🇺🇸 WATCH: Police Eject Anti-Israel Protesters From Netanyahu’s Georgetown Dinner as Security Detail WatchesAnti-Israel activists attempted to confront Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the Four Seasons hotel in Georgetown after learning he was dining at Bourbon… pic.twitter.com/cx0Xv0EWBZ— Jewish Breaking News (@JBreakingNews) July 28, 2026 anti-Israel protestersBenjamin NetanyahuWashington DC