WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters breach hotel where Netanyahu was dining

Several anti-Israel activists breached and protested inside Washington’s Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown after learning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was dining there.

“Bibi, Bibi, you can’t hide! You’re committing genocide!” demonstrators chanted as they stormed the Washington, DC hotel where Netanyahu was having dinner.pic.twitter.com/XOQjtwwqvW — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 29, 2026