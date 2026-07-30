WATCH: CENTCOM strikes dozens of IRGC targets across Iran

U.S. Central Command completed a heavy two hour wave of strikes on dozens of IRGC targets in Iran, retaliating after Iran’s failed ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces based in Jordan the previous day.

BREAKING 🔴 U.S. military: "At 10 p.m. ET on July 29, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran in response to yesterday's attempted missile attacks on U.S. forces. CENTCOM assets struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary… pic.twitter.com/VdtmtQDrrS ; — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 30, 2026