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WATCH: CENTCOM strikes dozens of IRGC targets across Iran

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U.S. Central Command completed a heavy two hour wave of strikes on dozens of IRGC targets in Iran, retaliating after Iran’s failed ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces based in Jordan the previous day.

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