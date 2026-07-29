WATCH: Iranian official urges revolutionaries in America to fight US

Iranian official Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi stated that the regime has allies in the U.S. and neighboring countries willing to attack targets in the U.S. by drone or mine American seashores.

Iranian Official Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi: With the Help of Revolutionaries in Countries Neighboring America and Iran's Supporters in the U.S., We Should Target President Trump, Congress, and the White House, Plant Mines Along America's Coastlines, Hit U.S. Ships with RPG pic.twitter.com/oy1IlL0iUk — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 29, 2026