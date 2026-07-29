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WATCH: Iranian official urges revolutionaries in America to fight US

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Iranian official Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi stated that the regime has allies in the U.S. and neighboring countries willing to attack targets in the U.S. by drone or mine American seashores.

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