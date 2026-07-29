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WATCH: ‘We’re going to beat the f—ing s— out of Iran,’ vows Trump

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President Trump, speaking to Fox News, vowed to strike Iran hard after their surprise attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, telling correspondent Trey Yingst, “We are going to beat the f—ing s— out of them.”

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