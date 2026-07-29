WATCH: ‘We’re going to beat the f—ing s— out of Iran,’ vows Trump

President Trump, speaking to Fox News, vowed to strike Iran hard after their surprise attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, telling correspondent Trey Yingst, “We are going to beat the f—ing s— out of them.”

Trump to Fox News, after Iran's surprise attack on U.S. forces: "We're going to beat the fuc*ing sh*t out of them. We'll be hitting them hard."

He says overnight U.S. strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq were coordinated with Baghdad.

On future talks with Iran: "We're going… pic.twitter.com/3LIly6G77W

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 29, 2026