Hezbollah explosive drone targets IDF vehicle in Southern Lebanon

An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah is seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon during a Hezbollah attack in northern Israel, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

IDF troops have seized dozens of weapons in Southern Lebanon in recent days as part of ongoing operations against Hezbollah in the security zone.

By JNS

Hezbollah terrorists launched an explosive drone at an Israel Defense Forces engineering vehicle overnight on Tuesday, in what the IDF described as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire deal with Beirut.

The suicide drone targeted a military vehicle operating in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area inside the Israeli-controlled security zone in Southern Lebanon, according to an IDF statement.

The IDF said no soldiers were injured in the attack.

“This incident constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it stated.

“IDF soldiers continue to operate in the ridge area and will not allow terrorists in the area to advance or execute attacks against IDF soldiers.”

IDF troops have seized dozens of weapons in Southern Lebanon in recent days as part of ongoing operations against Hezbollah in the security zone, the military said earlier on Wednesday.

Troops seized Kalashnikov rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, explosive devices, ammunition, and other military equipment during searches targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, according to the military.

Separately, the military said soldiers opened fire at a suspect who approached an IDF position in the Ras Bayada area “in a manner that posed a threat to them.”

The troops initially fired warning shots. When the suspect ignored repeated calls to stop, they opened fire to neutralize the threat, the military said. The condition of the suspected terrorist was not immediately known.

The announcement came after the IDF last week confirmed the launch of a “Safe Zone” pilot program in Southern Lebanon that will see Israeli troops redeploy from designated areas.

The U.S. State Department said that the Lebanese military launched its first operations to take over control of villages near the Israeli security zone in Lebanon.

“Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar al-Gharbiya in accordance with the Trilateral Framework and under the auspices of the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon,” stated State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

The three villages straddle the Litani River at the edge of the security area that the IDF established to combat Hezbollah.