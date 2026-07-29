WATCH: Antisemite performs Hitler salute while harassing local German Jew July 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemite-performs-a-hitler-salute-while-harassing-a-german-jew/ Email Print A Jewish man was accosted by two antisemites while walking in Berlin, who shouted antisemitic slurs and performed the Nazi salute.Berlin stand einst für Vielfalt und Demokratie – doch nun führt die AfD dort die Umfragen an. Währenddessen verüben Deutsche queerfeindliche Anschläge, der H*tlergruß wird wieder offen auf der Straße gezeigt… So hat es damals auch angefangen. pic.twitter.com/bzuvlSeTrk— ZGI (@ZGIDeutschland) July 29, 2026 AntisemitismBerlinNazi salute