WATCH: Piers Morgan kicks off antisemitic Cornell student for doubling down on his hateful views July 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-piers-morgan-kicks-off-antisemitic-cornell-student-for-doubling-down-on-his-hateful-views/ Email Print Cornell student Austin Franco, who was exposed for refusing to work for a Jewish employer, doubled down on his antisemitic views on Piers Morgan’s show before Morgan cut him off and kicked him off air.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/VIDEO-2026-07-29-02-57-13.mp4 AntisemitismCornell UniversityPiers Morgan