Search

WATCH: Piers Morgan kicks off antisemitic Cornell student for doubling down on his hateful views

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-piers-morgan-kicks-off-antisemitic-cornell-student-for-doubling-down-on-his-hateful-views/
Email Print

Cornell student Austin Franco, who was exposed for refusing to work for a Jewish employer, doubled down on his antisemitic views on Piers Morgan’s show before Morgan cut him off and kicked him off air.

>