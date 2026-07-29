Israeli who served in secret military unit charged with spying for Iran

Authorities indict Israeli man who served in classified military unit after he allegedly spied on behalf of Iran.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man who served in a classified military unit during both his compulsory and reserve service has been charged with maintaining contact with an Iranian intelligence operative, Israeli security agencies said Wednesday.

The indictment was filed at the Tel Aviv District Court on July 16 by the State Attorney’s Office Cyber Department. The defendant was charged with contact with a foreign agent and attempting to provide information for the benefit of an enemy.

According to a joint statement from the Israel Police, Defense Ministry, and Shin Bet security agency, the suspect was arrested and questioned during an investigation conducted by the Arazim investigative unit, the Defense Ministry’s security department and the Shin Bet.

Investigators said the defendant communicated with a person who identified himself as an Iranian intelligence representative.

At one point, the alleged Iranian operative asked the defendant to help recruit an Israeli soldier who could also establish contact with the group, according to the statement.

Authorities did not identify the defendant, disclose the classified unit in which he served or provide details about the information he allegedly attempted to transfer.

The Shin Bet, Defense Ministry, IDF and Israel Police warned Israelis against communicating with unidentified foreign actors or individuals connected to enemy states.

Authorities said citizens should report any suspicious or unusual approaches to law-enforcement agencies, stressing that contact with such individuals can constitute a criminal offense from its outset.

“Israel’s security agencies will continue to act determinedly to identify and thwart terrorist and espionage activity and will seek the full severity of the law against everyone involved in such activity,” the joint statement said.

Israeli security officials said hostile intelligence and terrorist organizations continue trying to recruit Israelis to carry out espionage, terrorism and other activities against the state.

Recruitment attempts are frequently made through social media platforms, where operatives may conceal their identities and initially offer seemingly harmless or financially motivated assignments, the agencies said.