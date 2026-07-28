WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at the memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham July 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-live-president-trump-speaks-at-the-memorial-service-for-senator-lindsey-graham/ Email Print President Trump, joined by senior members of the administration and Prime Minister Netanyahu, gathered for a memorial service honoring Senator Lindsey Graham, who died suddenly at age 71. Capitol HillDonald TrumpfuneralLindsey Graham