The flag-draped casket of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sits in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Washington. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)

In a touching continuation of his legacy, his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, was officially sworn in to fill his seat in the United States Senate, vowing to carry forward his legislative mission.

By Ariel Sharfer, JFeed

Preparations are in full swing across Washington and South Carolina to honor the memory of the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

A dominant force in American foreign policy for over three decades, Graham was widely recognized for his steadfast support of global democratic allies and his defining leadership in Congress.

Forensic Cause Cleared

Following initial speculations and early concerns in Israel regarding potential foul play or poisoning, official forensic findings conclusively ruled out poisoning, determining that Senator Graham died of an aortic tear.

In a touching continuation of his legacy, his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, was officially sworn in to fill his seat in the United States Senate, vowing to carry forward his legislative mission.

High-Level Delegation

The funeral service at the iconic Washington National Cathedral in D.C., followed by a private family burial in Pickens County, South Carolina, has drawn a sizable gathering.

In addition to United States President Donald Trump, world leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend Senator Graham’s funeral, alongside past and present American public figures including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Vice President JD Vance, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, and former Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Federal law enforcement and Capitol Police have blanketed Washington National Cathedral and surrounding perimeters with high-level security containment to safeguard the unprecedented concentration of global leaders.