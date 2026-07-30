Campaign seeks Mamdani’s removal for failing to protect Jewish New Yorkers

Mamdani eliminated the city’s International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism immediately after taking office without replacing it with another framework.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing a new campaign seeking his removal from office after the End Jew Hatred movement petitioned Gov. Kathy Hochul to invoke Section 9 of the New York Public Officers Law, arguing the mayor committed misconduct in office and failed to protect Jewish New Yorkers.

Organizers said they plan to submit the signatures directly to the Executive Chamber in Albany, citing provisions in the New York Constitution and Public Officers Law that allow a governor to remove a public official following charges, notice and a hearing.

The petition argues that the administration’s handling of antisemitism and public safety demonstrates a pattern of executive failures.

Among its central claims is that Mamdani eliminated the city’s International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism immediately after taking office without replacing it with another framework.

Petition organizers also cited police data released three months into Mamdani’s tenure showing hate crimes had risen by nearly 12% across New York City, with 55% of reported incidents directed against Jews, who make up roughly 10% of the city’s population.

The filing further references two stabbing attacks on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on July 23 that occurred within four minutes and two blocks of one another.

The petition also criticizes the administration’s use of official city communication channels, pointing to a video describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal and unwelcome in New York. Organizers said the video received more than 90 million views before Mamdani later acknowledged he lacked authority to arrest the Israeli leader.

Additional complaints include Mamdani’s veto of school safety legislation Intro 175-B, concerns over child welfare screening policies and allegations of retaliation against whistleblowers within the Department of Probation.

Separately, New York State Assemblyman Michael Novakhov announced he had filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding Mamdani.