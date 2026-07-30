WATCH: Netanyahu urges Americans to ‘check the facts’ when vilifying Israel

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to Sean Hannity about the propaganda targeting Americans and urged the younger generation to investigate the truth for themselves rather than be deceived.

Netanyahu:

Who is on the right side of civilization? Who supports these barbarians?

Israel is fighting the war against barbarism. Israel is fighting the war for civilization. And we're being vilified.

But I tell young Americans, you know, here's one thing you should do. Just… pic.twitter.com/i7lyXxnMC4

— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 30, 2026