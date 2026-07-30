WATCH: Netanyahu urges Americans to ‘check the facts’ when vilifying Israel July 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-urges-americans-to-check-the-facts-when-vilifying-israel/ Email Print Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to Sean Hannity about the propaganda targeting Americans and urged the younger generation to investigate the truth for themselves rather than be deceived.Netanyahu:Who is on the right side of civilization? Who supports these barbarians?Israel is fighting the war against barbarism. Israel is fighting the war for civilization. And we're being vilified.But I tell young Americans, you know, here's one thing you should do. Just… pic.twitter.com/i7lyXxnMC4— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 30, 2026 anti-IsraelBenjamin NetanyahuPropaganda