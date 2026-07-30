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WATCH: Netanyahu urges Americans to ‘check the facts’ when vilifying Israel

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Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to Sean Hannity about the propaganda targeting Americans and urged the younger generation to investigate the truth for themselves rather than be deceived.

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