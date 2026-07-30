Is history repeating itself in New York? – opinion

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in the Queens neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

As anti-Israel rhetoric grows louder in American politics, one commentator argues that history offers a sobering warning—and asks whether New York is witnessing the early stages of a dangerous trend that extends far beyond Israel.

By Dr. Bruce Portnoy

All the while, and try as I might, I cannot locate any independent corroboration—outside of Hamas, Qatar, or Iran/IRGC-approved sources—for many of the allegations advanced by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, particularly regarding the Palestinian death toll and the dire conditions he attributes to Israel’s actions.

Although Mayor Mamdani may appear persuasive and confident, I fear he may be in the early stages of a calculated effort to test the waters—determining the most effective way to foment further hatred and instability directed at Israel and its leaders, while also exploring what it may take to ultimately destabilize America from the inside out.

I find it difficult to believe that Mayor Mamdani is unaware that his rhetoric can trickle down to embolden attacks against Jews in New York City, spread outward across the country, and ultimately influence the fate of Jewish communities around the world.

To me, this bears a troubling resemblance to the organized tactics employed by the Nazis, who gradually seduced the “useful idiots” of their day.

Beginning in Germany and Austria during the 1920s and 1930s, they spread relentless propaganda that manipulated frustrated, angry, and gullible populations into embracing hatred of the Jews.

Those efforts ultimately culminated in the near annihilation of European Jewry—six million murdered, including 1.5 million helpless children—and left much of Europe morally and economically devastated.

Could it be that the evil once fostered under Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime is reemerging in a different form under New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, gaining momentum in other “sanctuary cities” under the banner of “Democratic Socialism”?

Could promises of lower rents and reduced living costs serve as a modern-day Pied Piper, enticing people to surrender not only their votes but, ultimately, their moral judgment?

Are segments of America being subtly groomed for sedition without even realizing it, under the umbrella of Democratic Socialism?

What will it take for America to wake up?

Perhaps the realization that, in the not-too-distant future, the nation may be forced to choose between assimilation and annihilation.

Canada, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Norway, the rest of Europe, Asia, and other susceptible nations should also take heed.

The same techniques of cultivating hatred toward the Jewish people could ultimately lead to profound moral, social, and financial consequences for their own societies as well.

Dr. Bruce Portnoy, O.D. (Ret.), USA, is an opinion journalist, independent analyst, and author.