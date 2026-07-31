IRGC pressed Hamas to delay Gaza disarmament deal, report says

A senior U.S. official said Hamas chose not to follow Iran’s recommendation and continued discussions on the American-backed proposal.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps urged Hamas to delay any agreement on a proposed Gaza disarmament plan during a visit by a Hamas delegation to Iran for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Axios reported, while U.S. officials said the terrorist group instead continued talks on a U.S.-backed framework.

Citing a source familiar with the meeting, Axios reported that IRGC officials advised Hamas not to move quickly toward an agreement and instead encouraged the group to “play for time.”

A senior U.S. official said Hamas chose not to follow Iran’s recommendation and continued discussions on the American-backed proposal.

White House officials told Channel 12 News that Hamas could agree within days to a roadmap for Gaza backed by the United States and the Board of Peace.

The proposal would gradually dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities as Qatar, Egypt and Turkey press the group to accept the framework while Iran urges it to reject it.

Under the proposal, Hamas would hand over all of its weapons during a six-to-eight-month process.

A technocratic Palestinian government would gradually assume responsibility for different areas of the Gaza Strip and verify that each area had been cleared of weapons.

The plan also calls for Hamas to provide maps showing its tunnel network, weapons production sites and arms depots. Those weapons would then be placed under the control of the technocratic government together with the International Stabilization Force, a peacekeeping body.

Channel 12 reported that anti-Hamas militias would also be required to surrender their weapons, while civilians in Gaza would be permitted to sell privately owned firearms. In return, Hamas members would receive pardons and be allowed to remain in Gaza under the proposed arrangement.

If Hamas accepts the framework, Israel would withdraw to the Yellow Line, its designated zone of control in Gaza, and suspend targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders while retaining the right to defend itself against attacks.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff briefed officials on the negotiations, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the proposed disarmament framework.

“Israel knows the details, everything is coordinated,” a Board of Peace source told Channel 12.