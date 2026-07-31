Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment over 100 times in heated hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

Republican committee members harshly criticized Fauci, with Senator Rick Scott charging that unverified guidance pushed during his tenure severely damaged public trust in federal health institutions.

By Ariel Sharfer, JFeed

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), repeatedly refused to answer questions during a Senate committee hearing, relying on his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination over 100 times.

The session reached an unusual point when Fauci repeatedly responded to basic questions, including the color of his tie, with the following:

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based on my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.”

Opening Remarks and Allegations of Retaliation

In brief opening remarks, Fauci explained his decision to remain silent, stating that he respects legitimate congressional oversight but accused Chairman Rand Paul of conducting a personal campaign against him.

Fauci asserted that Paul’s public comments, combined with the recent public release of his unedited personal diary, demonstrated that the hearing was designed to trap him into statements that could be used to fulfill promises of imprisonment.

Heated Exchanges and Committee Clash

The hearing rapidly escalated as Senator Paul interrupted Fauci’s attorney, David Schertler, ordering security officers to escort him out of the room after telling him, “One more word and you are out.”

Republican committee members harshly criticized Fauci, with Senator Rick Scott charging that unverified guidance pushed during his tenure severely damaged public trust in federal health institutions.

Conversely, Democratic members defended Fauci, characterizing the proceeding as a politically motivated effort.

Senator Maggie Hassan thanked Fauci for his decades of public service, acknowledging the frustrating nature of the hearing.

The proceedings follow the disclosure of over 1,100 pages of Fauci’s personal diaries, which were released to Senator Paul by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.