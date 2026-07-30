Trump mulls expanded Iran campaign as Israel readies for escalation

F-35C Lightning fighter jet preparing to launch from the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy via AP)

Netanyahu presented a different approach, advocating increased economic pressure by striking Iran’s overland supply routes.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump is considering whether to broaden U.S. military operations against Iran, while Israel is preparing for the possibility of a wider regional conflict that could include missile attacks on its territory and direct Israeli involvement, Kan News reported Thursday.

A security official told the broadcaster that Washington notified Israel before overnight strikes on Iran resumed.

Israeli defense officials postponed further deliberations on Iran until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from his meeting with Trump, with another high-level discussion now expected.

Israeli assessments include scenarios in which expanded U.S. operations could trigger a broader confrontation across the region.

Officials are reviewing the potential for attacks against Israel and the possibility that Israeli forces could join a larger campaign.

While coordinating closely with Washington, Israel has also intensified security contacts with the United Arab Emirates.

Kan News reported that cooperation between the two countries reached unprecedented levels during the fighting with Iran.

Earlier this week, an Emirati military transport aircraft landed at Nevatim Air Base in an unusual visit linked to that cooperation.

Trump has not yet decided how to proceed, according to the report.

One proposal before him, prepared by U.S. Central Command, calls for two weeks of large-scale airstrikes targeting Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities to reduce the threat they pose to countries in the region.

The report said concerns about expanding the conflict, together with limits on the U.S. inventory of interceptor missiles, remain part of the administration’s deliberations.

Regional partners are offering different recommendations. During a meeting in Washington with Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, Trump was urged to avoid further escalation and pursue de-escalation.

Netanyahu presented a different approach, advocating increased economic pressure by striking Iran’s overland supply routes.

Israeli officials believe such a move could intensify Iran’s economic hardship and either pressure Tehran into making concessions or encourage domestic protests against the regime.

Kan News reported that Trump has not decided whether to adopt the Israeli proposal.

The report said current U.S. policy remains unchanged: Iranian attacks will draw an American military response, but absent Iranian aggression, Washington does not intend to initiate military action.