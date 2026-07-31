UK anti-Israel group Palestine Action wins Supreme Court appeal bid over terrorism ban

Palestine Action activists occupy the roof of an Israeli-linked defense firm in Manchester on March 31, 2025 (Palestine Action)

Palestine Action’s latest appeal follows a June ruling by a five-judge Court of Appeal panel that found the government acted lawfully in designating the group a terrorist organization.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

The UK-based anti-Israel group Palestine Action secured a significant legal victory on Thursday after the Supreme Court agreed to consider a challenge to the government’s decision to proscribe it as a terrorist organization.

Three Supreme Court justices granted co-founder Huda Ammori permission to appeal the June ruling that upheld the ban, setting up a final domestic legal battle over the government’s use of counterterrorism powers against the group.

The court granted permission on one of Ammori’s two proposed grounds of appeal while rejecting the other.

However, its public notice did not identify the arguments corresponding to each ground, making the precise scope of the appeal unclear.

The Supreme Court ordered the case expedited, with a hearing expected during its Michaelmas term, which runs from October until shortly before Christmas.

“We will continue to fight this proscription all the way to the Supreme Court and, if necessary, to the European Court of Human Rights,” Ammori said, describing the ban as an attack on free expression and protest rights.

Palestine Action’s latest appeal follows a June ruling by a five-judge Court of Appeal panel that found the government acted lawfully in designating the group a terrorist organization.

That ruling overturned a February Divisional Court decision that found then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had failed to follow the government’s own proscription policy and had disproportionately interfered with rights to freedom of expression and association.

The Court of Appeal instead ruled that the ban was a “justified and proportionate” interference with individual rights.

It found that Palestine Action was not merely a civil-disobedience movement but a covert organization that promoted unlawful violence and encouraged activists to destroy property.

The judges cited three incidents that caused serious property damage and qualified as terrorism under Britain’s broad statutory definition. They also found that the group’s activities created a risk of injury to members of the public.

Under the Terrorism Act 2000, membership in or inviting support for a proscribed organization can be punished by up to 14 years in prison and a fine.

Wearing clothing or carrying articles in circumstances suggesting support for a banned organization carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a £5,000 fine.

The Supreme Court announcement coincided with a large demonstration outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where 25 people appeared in connection with alleged support for Palestine Action.

Metropolitan Police officers arrested 117 demonstrators, most on suspicion of expressing support for a proscribed organization, after protesters chanted, “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Police had warned ahead of the protest that publicly supporting Palestine Action could result in arrest. The demonstration nevertheless drew hundreds of supporters who demanded that the government reverse the ban.

The British government proscribed Palestine Action in July 2025, shortly after activists broke into Royal Air Force Brize Norton and damaged two military aircraft with red paint and crowbars.

The government said the incident formed part of an escalating campaign of property destruction, intimidation, and violence.

However, the decision to consider proscription had begun months before the RAF break-in, and officials had already concluded that several earlier Palestine Action attacks met the statutory definition of terrorism.

Founded in 2020, Palestine Action has repeatedly targeted British facilities operated by or connected to Israeli defense company Elbit Systems.

Its activists have also attacked financial institutions and other companies they accuse of supporting Israel.

The group claims Britain is an “active participant” in the Gaza war because of its military and diplomatic ties with Israel and has described its attacks as direct action intended to disrupt the Israeli defense industry.

Proscription places Palestine Action under the same legal framework as groups including Hamas, Al Qaeda, and the Islamic State, making it illegal to belong to the organization, invite support for it, or display material indicating support.

Since the ban took effect, more than 3,000 people have been arrested for alleged support for Palestine Action and more than 1,200 have been charged under the Terrorism Act.

No one has yet been convicted of the proscription-related offenses, and the pending cases have been placed on hold until the Supreme Court rules.