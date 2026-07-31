WATCH: Anti-Israel demonstrator throws eggs at Israel supporter during London rally July 31, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-demonstrator-throws-eggs-at-israel-supporter-during-london-rally/ Email Print A London anti-Israel protester threw eggs at counter-demonstrators before Metropolitan Police officers intervened and arrested her.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/VIDEO-2026-07-30-22-43-01.mp4 anti-Israel protesterseggsLondon