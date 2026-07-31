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WATCH: IDF demolishes massive underground Hezbollah compound using 700 tons of explosives

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IDF forces destroyed a major Hezbollah tunnel network in the Beaufort Ridge area of southern Lebanon, located just 6 kilometers from several northern Israeli communities.

The multi-level complex served as a central command headquarters for Hezbollah’s Radwan unit and was built over two decades and funded by Iran, from which forces launched drones and anti-tank missiles at Israel.

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