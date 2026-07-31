WATCH: IDF demolishes massive underground Hezbollah compound using 700 tons of explosives July 31, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-demolishes-massive-underground-hezbollah-compound-using-700-tons-of-explosives/ Email Print IDF forces destroyed a major Hezbollah tunnel network in the Beaufort Ridge area of southern Lebanon, located just 6 kilometers from several northern Israeli communities.The multi-level complex served as a central command headquarters for Hezbollah’s Radwan unit and was built over two decades and funded by Iran, from which forces launched drones and anti-tank missiles at Israel.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/VIDEO-2026-07-31-01-33-19.mp4תיעודים מהשמדת התוואים המרכזיים ברשת המנהרות במרחב רכס הבופור: pic.twitter.com/qH9Mddu0Q0— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 31, 2026 Beaufort RidgeHezbollahIDFLebanon