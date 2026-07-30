WATCH: Four Hamas weapons facilities struck by IDF July 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-four-hamas-weapons-facilities-struck-by-idf/ Email Print The IDF destroyed four Hamas weapons storage facilities across the Gaza Strip, destroying Kalashnikov rifles, explosive charges, anti-tank launchers, ammunition, and additional military equipment.במהלך הלילה: צה”ל ושב"כ השמידו ארבעה מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזהצה״ל ושב"כ תקפו במהלך הלילה במספר מרחבים ברחבי רצועת עזה, והשמידו ארבעה מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס, בהם אוחסנו רובי קלצ׳ניקוב, מטעני נפץ, משגרי נ״ט, תחמושת וציוד צבאי נוסף.אמצעי… pic.twitter.com/FDXDXfPaCz— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 30, 2026 GazaHamasWeapons