WATCH: Fetterman to Netanyahu – ‘Proud to stand with Israel through everything’

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised Senator John Fetterman’s courageous, truthful support for Israel amid Democratic backlash, while Fetterman called Israel a miracle and vowed to remain “the conscience of the Democratic Party” in defending it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at Blair House in Washington with U.S. Senator @JohnFetterman.

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

"Senator, it's good to see you again. You've been a stellar patriot, talking about what is good for America, what is good for our alliance, of which… pic.twitter.com/1vG9RDG6Zm

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 30, 2026