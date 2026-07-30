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WATCH: Fetterman to Netanyahu – ‘Proud to stand with Israel through everything’

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Prime Minister Netanyahu praised Senator John Fetterman’s courageous, truthful support for Israel amid Democratic backlash, while Fetterman called Israel a miracle and vowed to remain “the conscience of the Democratic Party” in defending it.

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