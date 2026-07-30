WATCH: Netanyahu reveals plan to resolve Strait of Hormuz crisis

Prime Minister Netanyahu proposed a solution to Iran’s hold on the Strait of Hormuz by entirely bypassing the waterway, routing oil through pipelines to the Red Sea and Mediterranean instead.

Netanyahu:

After this war is over, I don't think the Straits are going to be that powerful a leverage, because people will move the energy pipelines out of the Straits to the Red Sea, from there to Israel and the Mediterranean.

We can unblock this choke point, and we will.… pic.twitter.com/3bh93dE7jm

— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 30, 2026