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WATCH: Netanyahu reveals plan to resolve Strait of Hormuz crisis

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Prime Minister Netanyahu proposed a solution to Iran’s hold on the Strait of Hormuz by entirely bypassing the waterway, routing oil through pipelines to the Red Sea and Mediterranean instead.

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