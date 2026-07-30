Pro-Israel Hochul challenger Bruce Blakeman narrows lead, according to new poll

Additionally, the survey points to significant dissatisfaction with the state’s direction, with just 39 percent of respondents approving of Hochul’s job performance, while 56 percent disapprove.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

A newly released survey suggests New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s re-election campaign may be facing stronger headwinds than previously believed, with Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman trailing by just four percentage points in a contest that could hold significant implications for a local Jewish community polarized by the Mamdani administration in New York City (NYC).

The poll, conducted by Red Oak Strategic for the pro-Blakeman Strong and Safe super PAC, found Hochul receiving 47 percent support among registered voters, compared with 43 percent for Blakeman, while 10 percent remain undecided.

The findings stand in contrast to several earlier public polls that showed the Democratic incumbent holding a considerably wider advantage.

Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, has emerged as one of New York’s most outspoken supporters of Israel.

Since the October 7 Hamas attacks, he has repeatedly defended Israel’s right to self-defense, strengthened security cooperation with Jewish communities on Long Island, and positioned himself as a vocal opponent of rising antisemitism.

His campaign has also emphasized public safety, combating violent crime, and resisting what he describes as increasingly radical policies coming from Albany.

Blakeman has condemned Brad Lander, the Democratic Congressional nominee for the 10th district of New York City, for his repeated condemnations of Israel’s defensive military operations in Gaza.

“I mean, this is a guy who embraces people who will not admit the atrocities that occurred on October 7th. He stands with people who say, “River to the sea,” basically to eradicate the Jewish state of Israel. He is someone who denigrates people who feel the same way that I do, that Israel should have a right to exist as a Jewish state,” Blakeman said in a June discussion with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“The State of Israel is a democracy. They have human rights. They have an independent judiciary. They have religious freedom,” Blakeman said, denying that the Jewish state has engaged in “genocide” against the people of Gaza.

Blakeman has also criticized Mamdani for overturning orders signed by his predecessor, Eric Adams, which banned city agencies from participating in the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement (BDS). He called Mamdani’s actions an “injustice” to the Jewish community.

Additionally, the survey points to significant dissatisfaction with the state’s direction. Just 39 percent of respondents approve of Hochul’s job performance, while 56 percent disapprove.

Additionally, 61 percent said it is time for new leadership rather than another term for the incumbent governor.

A majority also believe New York is on the wrong track, with inflation, the cost of living, the economy, and public safety ranking among voters’ top concerns.

Blakeman appears to be performing particularly well among independent voters, leading Hochul by a substantial margin in that group, according to the poll.

Republicans also reportedly show significantly greater enthusiasm about the election than Democrats, though the Democratic Party continues to hold a sizable voter registration advantage statewide.

A potential Blakeman administration could use state powers to shape policy on issues tied to antisemitism and Israel.

Blakeman has pledged to push for statewide adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, increase funding for security at synagogues, Jewish schools, and community centers, and direct state agencies to more aggressively investigate and prosecute antisemitic hate crimes.

His administration could also strengthen enforcement of New York’s anti-discrimination laws on college campuses and in state-funded institutions, review state contracts and investments to ensure compliance with laws discouraging boycotts of Israel, and use the governor’s public platform to challenge policies advanced by New York City leaders that he argues contribute to hostility toward Jewish communities.