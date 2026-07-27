‘This Day Is Sacred to Us’: 9/11 Families Demand Mamdani Be Barred From Ground Zero Ceremony

Relatives of 9/11 victims are demanding that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani be barred from attending this year’s 25th anniversary ceremony at Ground Zero, arguing that his record and rhetoric make his presence an insult to those killed in the attacks.

The petition, signed by more than 1,100 people, cites Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” along with his ties to controversial figures and past statements and endorsements that families say show sympathy toward extremists and disrespect for victims of terrorism.

“Our objection is based on his public record… and his support for or association with individuals who have minimized 9/11, defended terrorists, or even suggested America ‘deserved’ the attacks,” said organizer Giovanni Galante, whose wife was killed on September 11. “This day is sacred to us… His presence would be deeply hurtful and inappropriate—like an unwelcome guest at a deeply personal ceremony.”

Mamdani’s office said he will attend the memorial despite the backlash, while the 9/11 Memorial & Museum said the annual ceremony is intended to remain nonpartisan and focused solely on honoring those lost in the attacks.